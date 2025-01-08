Bucknell faces Lafayette following Williamson’s 20-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lafayette after Noah Williamson scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 66-60 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison have gone 3-3 at home. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Leopards are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot League with 14.5 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 3.2.

Bucknell averages 69.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 68.8 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bucknell allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bison.

Justin Vander Baan is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.