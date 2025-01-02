Brzovic leads Charleston (SC) against Hampton

Hampton Pirates (8-5, 1-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (8-5, 1-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Hampton after Ante Brzovic scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 84-81 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 at home. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Brzovic averaging 12.5.

The Pirates are 1-0 in CAA play. Hampton averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

