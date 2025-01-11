Bryson Dawkins scores 17 to lead Houston Christian over Incarnate Word 81-76

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 17 points in Houston Christian’s 81-76 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night. Dawkins…

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 17 points in Houston Christian’s 81-76 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Dawkins added six rebounds for the Huskies (6-10, 3-2 Southland Conference). Julian Mackey had 16 points and Elijah Brooks scored 15.

Jordan Pyke finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to pace the Cardinals (9-7, 2-3). Dylan Hayman added 19 points and two blocks. Davion Bailey scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.