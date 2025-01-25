Bryce Lindsay scores 19 to lead James Madison over Georgia State 86-79

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Lindsay scored 19 points to guide James Madison to an 86-79 victory over Georgia State on…

Lindsay also had five rebounds for the Dukes (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Xavier Brown scored 17 points and added three steals. Mark Freeman hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

The Panthers (7-14, 3-6) were led by Cesare Edwards, who posted 20 points. Toneari Lane added 19 points. Nicholas McMullen finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

