Bryant wins 92-86 against UMBC

Bryant wins 92-86 against UMBC

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 9:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Connor Withers and Rafael Pinzon each had 18 points, and Bryant beat UMBC 92-86 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Withers added 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bulldogs (13-9, 7-0 America East Conference). Pinzon shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line. Earl Timberlake shot 7 of 15 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 12 rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Banks finished with 30 points for the Retrievers (11-11, 3-4). Marlon Short added 19 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Johnson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. Bryant visits NJIT and UMBC plays UMass-Lowell at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

