Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell following Somerville’s 26-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-5, 2-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 3-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-5, 2-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 3-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Bryant after Martin Somerville scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 70-62 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Bryant is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The River Hawks are 2-1 in conference games. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Bryant averages 82.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 71.9 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Somerville averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.