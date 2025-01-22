Bryant hosts New Hampshire following DeChent’s 29-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-11, 2-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 2-3 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-11, 2-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-9, 2-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Bryant after Eva DeChent scored 29 points in New Hampshire’s 70-48 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Bryant ranks sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks ninth in the America East with 9.1 assists per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 1.9.

Bryant is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.6% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 54.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 60.6 Bryant allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nia Scott is averaging 6.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mia Mancini is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeChent is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.