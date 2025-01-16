Bryant faces Albany (NY) on 3-game road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-9, 1-2 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-9, 2-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-9, 1-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Albany (NY) looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Great Danes have gone 4-2 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in America East play. Bryant is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Albany (NY) makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Bryant averages 7.8 more points per game (82.1) than Albany (NY) allows (74.3).

The Great Danes and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Great Danes.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.