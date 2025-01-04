Bryant Bulldogs take on the Maine Black Bears on 4-game losing streak

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-9) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5;…

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-9)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks to break its four-game skid when the Bulldogs take on Maine.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in home games. Bryant is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 3-6 on the road. Maine is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bryant averages 82.7 points, 16.2 more per game than the 66.5 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Black Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Christopher Mantis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.