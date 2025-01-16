Bryant and Albany face off in conference matchup

Albany Great Danes (14-3, 4-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Albany Great Danes (14-3, 4-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Albany in a matchup of America East teams.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Bryant ranks seventh in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Great Danes are 4-0 against America East opponents. Albany is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bryant is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Albany allows to opponents. Albany has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Great Danes meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

