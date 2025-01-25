Brumbaugh and Tulane host Rice

Tulane Green Wave (10-9, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (10-9, 4-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-8, 2-4 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Rice after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points in Tulane’s 80-77 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Owls are 6-3 in home games. Rice is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Green Wave have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Tulane is seventh in the AAC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Rice scores 70.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 68.4 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Green Wave square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alem Huseinovic averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Banks is averaging 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Green Wave. Kam Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

