Brueggemann and Lindenwood (MO) host Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-5, 2-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 2-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) takes on Eastern Illinois after Ellie Brueggemann scored 21 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 63-59 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Macy McGlone averaging 4.0.

The Lions are 2-0 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) is ninth in the OVC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.6.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents. Lindenwood (MO) averages 64.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 68.5 Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

