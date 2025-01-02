Brown’s 19 lead UMKC past South Dakota 68-54

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 19 points in UMKC’s 68-54 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 19 points in UMKC’s 68-54 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.

Brown added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Kangaroos (9-7, 1-0 Summit League). Cameron Faas scored 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jayson Petty had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Coyotes (9-7, 0-1) were led by Chase Forte, who posted 12 points and four assists. Paul Bruns added eight points and two steals for South Dakota. Ashton Smith finished with seven points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UMKC hosts Oral Roberts and South Dakota plays Denver at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

