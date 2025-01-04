Brown’s 14 help Ohio knock off Central Michigan 57-55

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — AJ Brown had 14 points in Ohio’s 57-55 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night.…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — AJ Brown had 14 points in Ohio’s 57-55 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night.

Brown shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Jackson Paveletzke scored 11 points while going 5 of 8 and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five assists. AJ Clayton shot 2 for 7, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

Jakobi Heady led the way for the Chippewas (6-7, 0-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Central Michigan also got 13 points and four steals from Anthony Pritchard. Ugnius Jarusevicius had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown scored nine points in the first half for Ohio, who led 35-28 at halftime. Ohio turned a two-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 54-44 lead with 7:56 left in the half. Victor Searls scored six second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.