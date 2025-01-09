Brownell scores 20, Samford beats VMI 81-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell’s 20 points helped Samford defeat VMI 81-68 on Thursday night. Brownell added three steals…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell’s 20 points helped Samford defeat VMI 81-68 on Thursday night.

Brownell added three steals and three blocks for the Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 14 points and added five assists. Collin Holloway shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Keydets (6-10, 0-3) were led in scoring by Augustinas Kiudulas, who finished with 26 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 26 points for VMI.

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford hosts UNC Greensboro and VMItakes on Chattanooga on the road.

