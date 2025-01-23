Brownell scores 20 as Samford defeats Chattanooga 73-69

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 20 points in Samford’s 73-69 victory against Chattanooga on Thursday night. Brownell shot…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 20 points in Samford’s 73-69 victory against Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Brownell shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line for the Bulldogs (16-4, 6-1 Southern Conference). Josh Holloway added 10 points while going 3 of 5 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Trey Fort shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Mocs (12-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Bash Wieland, who finished with 18 points. Chattanooga also got 13 points and two steals from Trey Bonham. Honor Huff had 11 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Samford hosts Wofford and Chattanooga plays East Tennessee State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

