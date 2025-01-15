Brownell has 18, Samford knocks off Mercer 75-74

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 18 points in Samford’s 75-74 victory over Mercer on Wednesday night. Brownell shot…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 18 points in Samford’s 75-74 victory over Mercer on Wednesday night.

Brownell shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 Southern Conference). Collin Holloway added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Rylan Jones shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bears (9-9, 2-3) were led in scoring by Ahmad Robinson, who finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Tyler Johnson added 20 points and two steals for Mercer. Alex Holt had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford hosts East Tennessee State and Mercer goes on the road to play Wofford.

