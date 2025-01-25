Brownell has 18 in Samford’s 77-61 win against Wofford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 18 points in Samford’s 77-61 win against Wofford on Saturday night. Brownell added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 18 points in Samford’s 77-61 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Brownell added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1 Southern Conference). Lukas Walls scored 12 points, going 4 of 6 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Rylan Jones went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Corey Tripp led the way for the Terriers (11-10, 5-3) with 15 points. Jeremy Lorenz added 14 points for Wofford. Kyler Filewich also recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

