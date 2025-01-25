Brown visits Page and Dartmouth

Brown Bears (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Brown after Victoria Page scored 29 points in Dartmouth’s 70-67 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Green are 3-5 in home games. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Austin averaging 4.9.

The Bears are 2-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dartmouth averages 59.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 63.5 Brown allows. Brown averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dartmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeynep Ozel is averaging 8.4 points for the Big Green. Page is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Gia Powell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

