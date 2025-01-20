Brown, UT Martin Skyhawks to visit Parker, Tennessee State Tigers

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-12, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-14, 0-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-12, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-14, 0-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts UT Martin in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Tigers are 3-4 in home games. Tennessee State is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks are 4-4 in OVC play. UT Martin is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 66.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.7 Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Skyhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lyric Cole is averaging 7.3 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.