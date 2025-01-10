Brown takes on Yale in conference showdown

Yale Bulldogs (1-13, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (1-13, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Brown and Yale will play on Saturday.

The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Brown is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 53.0 points per game and is shooting 34.8%.

Brown averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 2.8 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 53.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 63.4 Brown allows.

The Bears and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

Avery Lee averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

