Brown takes home win streak into matchup with Harvard

Harvard Crimson (5-9, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-6, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Harvard.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Landon Lewis averaging 10.0.

The Crimson are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Harvard is third in the Ivy League giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 18.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears.

Thomas Batties II averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

