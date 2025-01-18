Brown takes home win streak into matchup with Harvard

Harvard Crimson (5-9, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-6, 0-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (5-9, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-6, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Harvard.

The Bears are 5-2 in home games. Brown is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Crimson are 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Brown scores 72.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 70.8 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 70.8 Brown allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Thomas Batties II averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.