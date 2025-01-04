Brown takes home win streak into matchup with Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Brown Bears (6-7) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try…

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Brown Bears (6-7)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bears face Dartmouth.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Big Green are 3-3 in road games. Dartmouth is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Brown scores 66.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 58.7 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

Victoria Page is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

