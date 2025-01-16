Brown scores 13, James Madison takes down Marshall 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown’s 13 points helped James Madison defeat Marshall 67-64 on Thursday night. Brown went 5…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown’s 13 points helped James Madison defeat Marshall 67-64 on Thursday night.

Brown went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Dukes (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Bryce Lindsay went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jalen Speer finished with 20 points and two steals for the Thundering Herd (10-9, 3-3). Mikal Dawson added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for Marshall. Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. James Madison hosts Appalachian State and Marshall goes on the road to play Coastal Carolina.

