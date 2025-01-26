Brown puts up 25 as Fairleigh Dickinson beats Stonehill 65-54

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Terrence Brown’s 25 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Stonehill 65-54 on Sunday. Brown had 10…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Terrence Brown’s 25 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Stonehill 65-54 on Sunday.

Brown had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Knights (8-13, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Jameel Morris went 4 of 4 from the field to add nine points. Brayden Reynolds had eight points and finished 3 of 4 from the floor.

The Skyhawks (11-11, 3-4) were led in scoring by Josh Morgan, who finished with 14 points. Stonehill also got 13 points from Alex Bates IV. Louie Semona also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.