Brown leads UT Martin against Lindenwood (MO) after 26-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-6, 4-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-10, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (8-6, 4-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Lindenwood (MO) after Anaya Brown scored 26 points in UT Martin’s 73-60 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions are 6-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gracie Kelsey averaging 2.0.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 in conference play. UT Martin has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 65.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.0 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

