Brown leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Le Moyne after 25-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-14, 2-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-13, 4-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Le Moyne after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-54 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 4-3 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 75.7 points and is shooting 44.0%.

The Dolphins are 2-4 in NEC play. Le Moyne averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 75.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 80.6 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 74.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 75.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.6 points. Brown is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Robby Carmody is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

