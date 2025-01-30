Brown leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Le Moyne after 25-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-14, 2-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-13, 4-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-14, 2-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-13, 4-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne after Terrence Brown scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-54 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights have gone 4-3 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 5.1.

The Dolphins are 2-4 in conference matchups. Le Moyne is second in the NEC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ocypher Owens averaging 6.3.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.0% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 74.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 75.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 21.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Robby Carmody is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

