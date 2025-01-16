Brown leads Arizona State against Kansas after 21-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Kansas after Jalyn Brown scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-59 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Kansas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Sun Devils are 2-3 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Sun Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

Tyi Skinner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

