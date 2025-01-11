Brown leads Arizona State against Baylor after 20-point game

Baylor Bears (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-8, 2-2 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-8, 2-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Baylor after Jalyn Brown scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 90-83 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils are 5-2 on their home court. Arizona State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Bears have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is third in the Big 12 scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Aaronette Vonleh averaging 10.9.

Arizona State averages 73.5 points, 15.8 more per game than the 57.7 Baylor allows. Baylor averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is averaging 16.9 points for the Sun Devils.

Jada Walker is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

