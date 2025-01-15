Brown leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 25-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (2-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-9, 1-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (2-11, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-9, 1-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces Prairie View A&M after Destiny Brown scored 25 points in Alcorn State’s 66-56 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 at home. Prairie View A&M is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves have gone 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Braves meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.2 points.

Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.