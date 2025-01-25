Brown faces Dartmouth following Cooley’s 28-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-7, 1-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-7, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Dartmouth after Aaron Cooley scored 28 points in Brown’s 83-82 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Brown ranks second in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 3.1.

The Big Green are 1-2 in conference play. Dartmouth is fourth in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 2.1.

Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 6.4 more points per game (78.5) than Brown allows (72.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears. Cooley is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Ryan Cornish is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

