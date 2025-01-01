Brown and UMKC host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (9-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on South Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 22 points in UMKC’s 73-66 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-1 in home games. UMKC ranks fourth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Brown leads the Kangaroos with 6.6 boards.

The Coyotes have gone 1-6 away from home. South Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

UMKC averages 77.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 80.0 South Dakota allows. South Dakota scores 21.5 more points per game (86.6) than UMKC gives up to opponents (65.1).

The Kangaroos and Coyotes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Chase Forte is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 86.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

