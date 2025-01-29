Brown and UCF host Baylor

Baylor Bears (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-11, 0-8 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-11, 0-8 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Baylor after Nevaeh Brown scored 23 points in UCF’s 90-56 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights are 6-5 on their home court. UCF averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

UCF’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UCF gives up.

The Knights and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Emely Rodriguez is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Walker is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

