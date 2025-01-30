Brown and the UT Martin Skyhawks visit conference foe Southeast Missouri State

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-14, 4-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-15, 2-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-14, 4-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-15, 2-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaya Brown and UT Martin visit Zoe Best and Southeast Missouri State on Thursday.

The Redhawks have gone 3-6 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Best is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Skylar Barnes is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Shae Littleford is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

