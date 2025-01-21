Brown and the Akron Zips take on conference foe Miami (OH)

Akron Zips (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-6, 3-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-6, 3-3 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Akron in a matchup of MAC teams.

The RedHawks have gone 5-2 at home. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 3.9.

The Zips are 3-3 in MAC play. Akron has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

Miami (OH) is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Singer is averaging 6.2 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the RedHawks.

Shelbee Brown is averaging 10.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.