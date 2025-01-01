Brown and South Alabama host Georgia State

South Alabama Jaguars (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Georgia State after Judah Brown scored 24 points in South Alabama’s 106-41 victory over the Mobile Rams.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgia State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists. Myles Corey leads the Jaguars with 4.5.

Georgia State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.8 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 74.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 79.1 Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Brown is averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

Corey is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.