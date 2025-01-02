Brown and South Alabama host Georgia State

South Alabama Jaguars (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Georgia State after Judah Brown scored 24 points in South Alabama’s 106-41 victory against the Mobile Rams.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 at home. Georgia State allows 79.1 points and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is the leader in the Sun Belt giving up only 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Georgia State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.8 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Brown is averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

Judah Brown averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.