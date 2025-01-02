Brookshire’s 25 help Austin Peay take down North Florida 97-89

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Brookshire scored 25 points as Austin Peay beat North Florida 97-89 on Thursday. Brookshire shot…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Brookshire scored 25 points as Austin Peay beat North Florida 97-89 on Thursday.

Brookshire shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Governors (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). LJ Thomas scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Sai Witt shot 8 of 13 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 23 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Ospreys (7-7, 0-1) were led by Jasai Miles, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Ametri Moss and Jaylen Smith each had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

