Brookshire and Austin Peay host Jacksonville

Austin Peay Governors (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Jacksonville after Anton Brookshire scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 97-89 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 4-1 at home. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN with 13.3 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.5.

The Governors have gone 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

Jacksonville averages 70.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.5 points.

LJ Thomas is averaging 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

