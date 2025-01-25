Brooks puts up 22 in UMass-Lowell’s 97-80 victory over New Hampshire

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 22 points as UMass-Lowell beat New Hampshire 97-80 on Saturday. Brooks added nine…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 22 points as UMass-Lowell beat New Hampshire 97-80 on Saturday.

Brooks added nine rebounds for the River Hawks (14-7, 3-3 America East Conference). Quinton Mincey scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Martin Somerville shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Wildcats (4-18, 2-5) were led in scoring by Sami Pissis, who finished with 33 points and five assists. Anthony McComb III added 11 points for New Hampshire. Davide Poser finished with 11 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. UMass-Lowell visits NJIT and New Hampshire goes on the road to play Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

