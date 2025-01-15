Brooks has 19 in Butler’s 82-77 win against Seton Hall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 19 points helped Butler defeat Seton Hall 82-77 on Wednesday night. Brooks shot 6 for…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 19 points helped Butler defeat Seton Hall 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Brooks shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East Conference). Andre Screen scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Kolby King shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Bulldogs stopped a nine-game losing streak.

The Pirates (6-11, 1-5) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Scotty Middleton added 14 points for Seton Hall. Prince Aligbe finished with 12 points.

Butler went into halftime ahead of Seton Hall 41-35. Brooks scored 11 points in the half. Butler was outscored by one point in the second half but hung on for the victory. Screen led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.