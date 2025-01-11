Brooks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit conference foe Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah Brooks and Coastal Carolina visit Zada Porter and Appalachian State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-2 in home games. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Elena Pericic leads the Mountaineers with 4.8 boards.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 6.4.

Appalachian State scores 69.4 points, 7.1 more per game than the 62.3 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Appalachian State allows.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountaineers.

Kristin Williams is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 10.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.