Brooks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on conference foe Troy

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zay Dyer and Troy host Savannah Brooks and Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt play.

The Trojans are 2-0 in home games. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 5.9.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.5.

Troy is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Chanticleers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Baez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Brooks is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Chanticleers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.