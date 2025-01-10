Brooks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on conference foe Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in home games. Appalachian State averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Zada Porter with 3.1.

The Chanticleers are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Marable averaging 8.0.

Appalachian State scores 69.4 points, 7.1 more per game than the 62.3 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 12.0 more points per game (79.6) than Appalachian State gives up (67.6).

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Carver is averaging 10.4 points for the Mountaineers.

Marable is averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.