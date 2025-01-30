Brogna’s 28 lead Stonehill over Wagner 73-61

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Todd Brogna scored 28 points as Stonehill beat Wagner 73-61 on Thursday night. Brogna added…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Todd Brogna scored 28 points as Stonehill beat Wagner 73-61 on Thursday night.

Brogna added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (12-11, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Louie Semona scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Chas Stinson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Zaire Williams led the Seahawks (11-10, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Wagner also got 11 points from Keyontae Lewis.

The teams both play Saturday. Stonehill hosts Central Connecticut State and Wagner hosts Le Moyne.

