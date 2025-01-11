Brogna and the Stonehill Skyhawks visit conference foe Chicago State

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Noble…

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noble Crawford and Chicago State host Todd Brogna and Stonehill in NEC action Sunday.

The Cougars have gone 0-2 at home. Chicago State allows 81.4 points and has been outscored by 22.5 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is third in the NEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Amir Nesbitt averaging 2.8.

Chicago State scores 58.9 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 70.9 Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Cougars and Skyhawks square off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Robinson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Nesbitt is averaging eight points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

