Brogna and Stonehill host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-6, 6-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-11, 4-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Todd Brogna scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 73-61 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 8-2 on their home court. Stonehill is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Stonehill averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 71.7 points per game, 2.1 more than the 69.6 Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Brogna is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Devin Haid averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Jones is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

