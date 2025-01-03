Broadnax, Rice Owls square off against the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-4, 1-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes…

Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-4, 1-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Rice and Charlotte face off on Saturday.

The Owls are 5-1 on their home court. Rice ranks second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is seventh in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.3.

Rice’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte scores 7.9 more points per game (73.4) than Rice gives up to opponents (65.5).

The Owls and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Owls.

Graves is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.